Top Iran general threatens to destroy Israel, US if red lines crossed

Thousands of supporters of Iran’s government converge on a square in the capital Tehran to condemn days of “rioting” that the Islamic Republic blames on its foreign foes.

Waving the Iranian flag and banners that read “Death to America,” they march from all directions toward Tehran’s Enghelab (Revolution) Square.

In a shock announcement 10 days ago, Iran had raised the price of petrol by up to 200 percent, triggering nationwide protests in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions.

Officials say the demonstrations turned violent because of the intervention of “thugs” backed by royalists and Iran’s enemies — the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

AFP correspondents say the square is filling up quickly with young and old, including clerics carrying portraits of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

State television shows live footage of people gathered for the demonstration.

The rally is to be addressed by Major General Hossein Salami, the head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which helped put down the unrest.

