Trump plugs his private Miami resort as venue for next year’s G7

US President Donald Trump says his private golf resort near Miami is the likely venue for next year’s Group of Seven summit. He says no decision has been made, but claims no other venue under consideration matches what his resort — Trump National Doral — can offer.

This year’s G7 summit is ending Monday in France and the US is hosting the 2020 gathering of the seven nations.

Trump says the property, which is just minutes from the Miami airport, has a lot of acreage and properties that would allow delegations from each G7 country to have its own building.

— AP