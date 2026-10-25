Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Trump says Jews who vote for Michigan’s El-Sayed should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

Today, 10:44 pm
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US President Donald Trump says Jewish voters who support Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate nominee in Michigan, should be “ashamed of themselves.”

El-Sayed is a harsh critic of Israel, accuses the country of committing genocide, and opposes the US providing weapons to it. He is locked in a tight race with the Republican nominee, Mike Rogers, ahead of the November 3 US midterm election.

“Any Jewish person that supports this guy should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump says at a campaign rally. “You should never speak to them again.”

Trump claims to be “polling at 99 percent in Israel.” In fact, while Trump has historically scored high marks in surveys of Israelis, his popularity has fluctuated this year, particularly when he pursued an agreement to end the war with Iran. A poll by Channel 12 in June found that 71% did not trust Trump to look out for Israeli interests in an agreement with Iran.

“I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy,” Trump says. And he’ll get some.”

Trump frequently targets El-Sayed at his rallies, and has repeatedly made fun of the candidate’s name.

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