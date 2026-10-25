Netanyahu on reported clash with IDF chief over Iran military action: It’s ‘nonsense’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies Channel 12’s report of an “unprecedented confrontation” between him and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir over an effort by Israel’s political leadership to order some kind of military action relating to Iran just before Tuesday’s election.
Asked about the report during an interview on the pro-government Channel 14, Netanyahu says that “someone here is trying to start a fight, to blur the fact that the chief of staff himself said, and the head of IDF Military Intelligence said, and the head of the Mossad said, that Iran is trying to harm the elections.”
“We are preparing for it,” says Netanyahu.
“There was no fight between us,” he emphasizes. “It’s all nonsense.”
According to Channel 12, Zamir is resisting carrying out the unspecified military action, and has reportedly sought signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorization for it.
“I instructed the IDF and the Mossad to topple the [Iranian] regime,” Netanyahu tells Channel 14 earlier in the interview.
He claims Arab states are waiting in line to join the Abraham Accords normalization agreement if Israel completes that mission against Iran.
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