Report: In ‘unprecedented confrontation,’ IDF chief resisting carrying out military action ordered by Netanyahu relating to Iran

An “unprecedented confrontation” is unfolding between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir regarding an effort by Israel’s political leadership to order some kind of military action relating to Iran just before Tuesday’s election, Channel 12 reports.

Zamir is reportedly resisting carrying out the unspecified military action, and has reportedly sought signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorization for it.

The issue has come to a head in the past 24 hours, the network says, noting that its report is being broadcast within the limitations of Israel’s military censorship regulations.

Unnamed political sources deny the report, Channel 12 says.

The context is the “Iranian issue” and “the concern of Zamir and the military echelon that the political echelon could lead Israel into a scenario of miscalculation facing Iran just before the elections,” the report says.

It quotes a military source saying, “This relates to an action that could lead to a lightning confrontation with Iran, at a sensitive and dramatic moment, creating this [potential] miscalculation.”

The report further quotes unnamed sources familiar with the issue, who say there is a concern among military leaders regarding an effort by the political leadership “to utilize the Iranian issue for political benefit.”

It quotes unnamed political sources denying this as “a complete lie.”

It adds that the hostility and the poor relations between Netanyahu and Zamir were evident at a discussion today at Palmahim Airbase, where the atmosphere in the room was “extremely sour.”

In recent days, the report elaborates, Zamir received an unspecified “instruction” from the political echelon. This prompted Zamir to request a serious discussion before carrying out the instructed step. He further requested “legal, signed documentation” from Netanyahu regarding this move.

The report quotes a senior security source saying, “History will not forget the role that Zamir has played in recent days.”

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Zamir said during a recent private meeting that he does not currently see an operational need to strike Iran before the election, Channel 13 reported on Thursday. “We do not see any indications of a need to strike Iran before the election. If we determine that a strike on Iran is necessary, we will carry it out,” Zamir was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu has been accused by critics of pushing for a renewal of the war against Iran to influence or delay the October 27 vote — a charge he has denied.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the US will not attack Iran today.

He spoke hours after Netanyahu posted an AI image on social media of a nuclear bomb exploding over Tel Aviv, and intimated that Israel could face a second Holocaust if he were not reelected.

Officials in the White House are reportedly worried that Netanyahu’s post could cause Iranian officials to miscalculate, which could result in an attack and an escalation in the Iran war.