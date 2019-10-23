The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Turkey, Russia said to discuss new S-400 supplies
Turkey is in talks to buy more S-400 missile defense systems from Moscow, Russia’s state arms exporter says, despite Washington’s repeated warnings against such a purchase.
Alexander Mikheyev, head of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, tells the Interfax news agency that the two countries are discussing financing and “a delivery schedule.”
He does not provide further details on the ongoing talks.
In July, NATO member Turkey received the first batch of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems in a move that raised tensions with the United States.
In response, Washington kicked Turkey off its F-35 fighter jet program out of concerns that Russia would be able to glean sensitive technical knowledge about the new fighter if it is operated alongside the S-400.
— AFP
Trump hails ‘big success’ with safe zone at Turkey-Syria border
US President Donald Trump is hailing a deal struck between Russia and Turkey to remove Kurdish fighters from the Syria-Turkey border, calling the agreement a “big success.”
Trump has been under fire for abruptly withdrawing US troops from northern Syria, paving the way for Turkey to launch the offensive against the Kurds, US allies against the Islamic State group.
Under the deal struck Tuesday in Sochi, Russian military police and Syrian border guards will “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish fighters from within 18 miles (30 kilometers) of the border, creating a “safe zone” inside Syria about 20 miles deep.
“Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended,” the president tweeted. “Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured.”
— AFP
Iran says judo ban over Israel boycott policy based on ‘false claims’
Iran’s judo federation slams a newly imposed ban on its fighters taking part in international competitions, saying it was based on “false claims.”
The International Judo Federation said yesterday it had banned Iran indefinitely over the country’s refusal to allow its fighters to face Israeli opponents.
The IJF issued a provisional ban last month while probing allegations Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei had been ordered to lose a combat in order to avoid facing an Israeli at the World Championships in August.
The Iranian federation’s chief Arash Miresmaeili denounces the decision as a “cruel and a blatant betrayal,” the state news agency IRNA said.
“The international federation shouldn’t have taken such a measure against judo in Iran merely based on a false claim by an athlete,” he was quoted as saying.
The decision, he says, would prevent teams of Iranian fighters from various age groups from being sent abroad.
Mollaei, who was defending his title at the World Championships in Tokyo last month, said he was ordered by the presidents of Iran’s judo federation and Olympics committee to throw his semi-final rather than risk facing an Israeli in the final of the -81kg class.
— AFP
Syrian Kurdish man sets himself on fire outside UN refugee agency in Geneva
A Syrian Kurdish man set himself on fire outside the headquarters of the United Nations refugee agency earlier today and is receiving treatment for his injuries, police tell AFP.
The 31-year-old German resident did not provide any explanation for his actions, according to Geneva police spokesman Silvain Guillaume-Gentil.
“We can imagine his reasons, but we do not have anything concrete,” Guillaume-Gentil says. “He had a hard time expressing himself when help arrived.”
Kurds have organized a series of demonstrations to protest the assault that Turkey launched on October 9 against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.
Syrian Kurd from Germany who set light to himself outside UNHCR in Geneva helicoptered to Geneva University Hospital pic.twitter.com/Gbzr2zB0Ih
— Simon Bradley (@sibradley1) October 23, 2019
The incident occurred shortly before 8:00 am (0600 GMT) outside UNHCR, which is across the street from the Palais des Nations, the UN’s European headquarters.
Responders arrived quickly and the injured man was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Lausanne, where he was being treated for his injuries, police say.
— AFP
Turkish troops, Syrian rebels take over Kurdish town
Turkish media reports say Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels are securing a town in northeastern Syria after Syrian Kurdish fighters pulled out of the area.
The private DHA news agency says the Turkish soldiers and Syrian rebels are using heavy machinery to fill in tunnels dug by the Kurdish fighters in Ras al Ayn. They were also disposing of traps or explosives left behind.
Çekilme sonrası Resulayn'da son durum (Terör tünelleri kapatılıyor) https://t.co/KSxRtwGd4c pic.twitter.com/Y67C2lM4cU
— NTV (@ntv) October 23, 2019
The private NTV television, meanwhile, showed a group of Syrian rebels standing on the roof of a building that was reportedly the Syrian Kurdish fighters’ headquarters, unfurling the Turkish and Syrian opposition flags.
The move came after the US announced Syrian Kurdish fighters completed their pullout from Ras al Ayn and other areas Turkey invaded this month.
Separately, Russia and Turkey agreed on Tuesday to deploy their forces across nearly the entire northeastern Syria border to fill the void left by President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of US forces.
— AFP
Trial date finalized for Charlie Hebdo attacks
Fourteen people will go on trial in Paris next May over the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper and other targets that heralded a wave of jihadist strikes on France, judicial sources said Wednesday.
The trial will take place from May 4 to July 10, lawyers and a judicial source tell AFP.
Seventeen people were killed over three days in and around Paris in January 2015 in the attacks.
Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said killed 12 people on January 7 at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris, including some of France’s best known cartoonists.
Over the following two days, a third gunman, Amedy Coulibaly, shot dead a young policewoman and killed four people at a Jewish supermarket.
All three gunmen, who had claimed allegiance to jihadist groups, were killed by police.
The 14 accused are suspected of having provided logistical aid to the attackers.
The case will be heard by a special court seated, for logistical reasons, in a new, bigger building in the extreme northwest of Paris and not the Palace of Justice in the center that would ordinarily have hosted it, the sources said.
— AFP
British PM ‘appalled’ by 39 deaths in truck container
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is “appalled” by the discovery of 39 dead bodies in a truck container east of London.
“I’m appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened,” he writes on Twitter.
— AFP
Russian media releases photo of jailed Israeli Naama Issaschar
Russian media has released a picture of Naama Issachar, an American-Israeli backpacker sentenced to seven-and-a-half-years in prison earlier this month for drug smuggling.
According to reports to Russian media, Issachar met with a human right activist yesterday, who said the 23-year-old backpacker was in good health, learning Russian and practicing yoga with her fellow inmates.
Issachar told the activists that prison authorities were not able to coordinate a visit from a rabbi, and that she had requested to be allowed to receive phone calls from home.
“We filed a petition with the court to let me call my mother and sister, but it has not yet been considered,” she said according to reports.
Issachar said she was grateful for all the public support, and was hopeful it would help secure her release
“I really want to get home. I hope that such publicity will help.”
The visit came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed a potential pardon for Issachar.
Israeli officials reportedly believe Moscow is using Issachar, who also holds American citizenship, as leverage to ensure the return of Alexey Burkov, an IT specialist set to be extradited by Israel to the US, where he is wanted on embezzlement charges. Reports in the Hebrew media have indicated Israeli officials think Burkov may be tied to Russian intelligence.
NATO urges Turkey to focus on IS threat in Syria
The NATO chief is calling for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria and urges Turkey to focus on the threat posed by the extremist Islamic State group, two weeks since Turkey invaded northeastern Syria in an offensive against Kurdish forces there.
Ankara considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says “the recent developments underscore the urgent need for a political solution” in Syria.
He says it’s important to ensure the extremists are defeated “and that we understand that the fight against ISIS is not over. They can come back.” ISIS is another acronym for the Islamic State group.
Russia and Turkey agreed on Tuesday to deploy their forces across nearly the entire northeastern Syria border to fill the void left by President Donald Trump’s abrupt withdrawal of US forces.
Stoltenberg says “it is a bit too early to judge the consequences” of that agreement.
NATO defense ministers will discuss Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria during talks in Brussels tomorrow.
— AP
Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border — state media
Russian forces are crossing the Euphrates River in Syria and headed for the border with Turkey, state media reported Wednesday, under a deal for the withdrawal of Kurdish forces.
The Rossiya-24 television channel and TASS news agency quoted the defense ministry as saying the convoy of Russian military police had crossed the river at noon (0900 GMT) and “advanced towards the Syrian-Turkish border.”
Russian Military Police cross the Euphrates River and enter northern Syria "as part of the agreement between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan," state TV reports. pic.twitter.com/ilV4xtQs7g
— BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) October 23, 2019
The agreement will see Russian military police and Syrian border guards “facilitate the removal” of Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters and their weapons from within 30 kilometers (18 miles) of the Turkish-Syrian border.
This withdrawal must be finalized within 150 hours.
It was reached after marathon talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Tuesday.
It will also see Turkey preserve a “safe zone” inside Syria about 120 kilometers long (75 miles) and 32 kilometers deep. Russia and Turkey will eventually launch joint patrols along the zone.
— AFP
Kremlin warns Syrian Kurds to abide by deal
The Kremlin warns Kurdish fighters that they will face a renewed Turkish onslaught if they fail to withdraw their forces in line with a Russia-Turkey deal.
The warning comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck a deal to share control of Syria’s northeast.
Under the agreement, Turkey will hold the area it has seized in the invasion that began on Oct. 9, while Russian and Syrian troops will control the rest of the Syria-Turkey border. The deal gives Kurdish fighters 150 hours starting at noon Wednesday to withdraw from the area.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov warns that if the Kurds fail to do that, Russian and Syrian troops will step back and “the remaining Kurdish units will be steamrolled by the Turkish army.”
— AP
Lebanese troops move in to open roads closed by protesters
Lebanese troops are moving in to open several major roads in Beirut and other cities, scuffling in some places with anti-government protesters who had blocked the streets for the past week.
Thousands of troops are being deployed in Beirut and its suburbs, and in the southern cities of Sidon and Tyre to clear the roads.
#Lebanon, #Sidon. Army intelligence is trying to disperse the demonstrators https://t.co/P9RcPWAXr6
— orit perlov (@oritperlov) October 23, 2019
Beirut’s northern suburb of Zouk Mosbeh witnessed scuffles between protesters and troops who managed to briefly open the main highway to the capital before it was blocked again.
Nationwide demonstrations that began last week grew larger on Monday, after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a package of economic reforms the government hopes would help revived the struggling economy.
The protesters have denounced Hariri’s package as empty promises and are demanding the resignation of his Cabinet.
— AP
Gantz prepares to receive mandate to form next government
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz is meeting with fellow party leaders ahead of receiving the mandate to form the next government from President Reuven Rivlin.
Gantz is getting the mandate after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition following the deadlocked September election.
Gantz too is expected to face difficulties in forming a majority coalition despite expressing confidence he can reach a deal for a unity government.
He will have 28 days to try, and if he too fails, can ask parliament to agree on a candidate for prime minister.
If that too does not produce a new government, Israel could face yet another election — a third in the space of a year.
Rivlin will officially mandate Gantz with the task at a ceremony at 8 p.m. at his residence.
