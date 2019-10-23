Turkey, Russia said to discuss new S-400 supplies

Turkey is in talks to buy more S-400 missile defense systems from Moscow, Russia’s state arms exporter says, despite Washington’s repeated warnings against such a purchase.

Alexander Mikheyev, head of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, tells the Interfax news agency that the two countries are discussing financing and “a delivery schedule.”

He does not provide further details on the ongoing talks.

In July, NATO member Turkey received the first batch of Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems in a move that raised tensions with the United States.

In response, Washington kicked Turkey off its F-35 fighter jet program out of concerns that Russia would be able to glean sensitive technical knowledge about the new fighter if it is operated alongside the S-400.

— AFP