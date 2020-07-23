Twitter acknowledges mistakenly closing accounts of some users for posting Star of David

Twitter acknowledges that it accidentally closed the accounts of some users for posting the Star of David.

Several Twitter users reported to a British anti-Semitism watchdog that their accounts were locked after they posted the Jewish symbol, the watchdog says.

Twitter informed the users that they violated the social media platform’s rules against posting “hateful imagery,” according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism in the United Kingdom. If they removed the images, the users were told, their accounts could be unlocked.

The Star of David in the profile pictures of the locked accounts ranged from artistic images to the yellow stars worn by Jews during the Holocaust.

Twitter responded that it had mistakenly closed the accounts of some users. It noted that using a yellow Star of David like those worn by Jews in the Holocaust in order to target Jewish people is a violation of its Hateful Conduct Policy.

— JTA