UK Labour Party candidate said she would ‘celebrate’ deaths of Netanyahu, Blair

A British Labour Party candidate for Parliament said in 2015 that she would “celebrate” the deaths of several politicians, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zarah Sultana, a Labour staffer who is running to represent the Coventry South district, made the comment on Twitter four years ago, The Jewish Chronicle reports Monday. The Chronicle has published a screenshot of the tweet, which since appears to have been deleted.

“‘Don’t ‘celebrate’ the death of any person regardless of what they did.’ Try & stop me when the likes of Blair, Netanyahu & Bush die,” Sultana wrote, according to the Chronicle.

The candidate is a supporter of the boycott movement against Israel, and has been critical of the Jewish state on social media, including implying that she supports “violent resistance” by Palestinians, the Chronicle reports.

The Labour Party has been facing accusations of anti-Semitism involving its leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who has come under scrutiny for his alleged failure to stop the hate speech and for past actions, in which he appeared to ignore, condone or encourage it.

— JTA