Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

UK police say two people arrested in suspected crimes tied to Iran

By Reuters Today, 4:13 pm
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Two people have been arrested in London as part of an investigation into suspected National Security Act offenses linked to Iran, British police say.

London’s Metropolitan Police notes in a statement: “The investigation is not connected to any of the incidents or attacks earlier this year that have been targeted at various venues and buildings linked to Jewish and Iranian communities across London.”

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