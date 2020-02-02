UK’s premier says his thoughts are with victims of London attack

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, tells Britain’s Press Association that he witnessed the stabbing attack in south London.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer – as they were in civilian clothing,” he says. “The man was then shot. I think I heard three gun shots but I can’t quite remember.

Bulhan says he ran into a local library to seek safety.

“From the library I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene,” he says.

London police confirm the suspect has been killed.

