Ultra-Orthodox leaders urge PM to bring Yamina party into new government

Channel 12 news reports that the stabbing at Sheba Medical Center was the result of an argument sparked by Mustafa Yunes’s refusal to wear a mask.

Yunes reportedly came to a shopping center near the hospital, and was approached by civilians who saw that he was not wearing a mask and asked him to do so. An argument developed and security guards came to the scene, at which point Yunes pulled out a knife, but then put it away again and attempted to leave with his vehicle.

Security at the exit was then alerted to Yunes possessing a kinfe and possibly being dangerous. Guards stopped his car for inspection, at which point another argument developed and Yunes pulled out his knife again. At this point he apparently stabbed the guard before being shot fatally.

Though officials initially suspected terrorism, they now believe it was simply the behavior of a violent man, Channel 12 says.

Guards at the scene will be questioned, and their firing multiple bullets at Yunes as he lay on the ground will be investigated.