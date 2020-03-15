Ultra-Orthodox yeshiva stays open, ignoring Health Ministry’s guidelines

As of this morning, Health Ministry guidelines announced last night are taking effect and closing much of the country, with all leisure activity nixed.

Israel has banned gatherings of over 10 people, including for religious purposes, and has required those participating in such activities to maintain a distance of at least two meters between one another. The Health Ministry has said Israelis should refrain from traveling in a car in groups larger than two and recommends that people refrain as much as possible from using public transportation.

All educational institutions are closed, regardless of the number of children per classroom, among them kindergartens, daycare centers — including home daycares — special education, youth movements and after-school programs.

Save for supermarkets and pharmacies, all malls are closed. Restaurants and hotel dining rooms are also shuttered — aside from those that provide takeout — along with bars, pubs and dance clubs.

Gyms, pools, water and amusement parks, zoos and petting zoos, bathhouses and ritual baths for men, beauty and massage salons, event and conference venues, public boats and cable cars, and heritage sites are also closed. All sporting events have been canceled.

For now, people are still allowed to go to work — though workplaces have been encouraged to prepare to facilitate work from home — but must maintain a distance of two meters from one another.