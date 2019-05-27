UN envoy says working with Egypt to broker Israel-Gaza calm

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz says Israel has agreed to enter US-mediated talks with Lebanon on maritime borders that would have an impact on offshore oil and gas exploration.

After meeting US State Department official David Satterfield earlier today, Steinitz says that Israel agreed to move forward with the talks.

Lebanese officials said last week that Satterfield, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs, had informed them that Israel agreed to the negotiations. Israel did not comment at the time.

Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters, including for a block disputed by its southern neighbor Israel, with which it has fought several wars.

