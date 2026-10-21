Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

UN projections say world is losing ground in fight to curb climate change

By AP Today, 8:23 am
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The coal-fired Mountaineer Power Plant, near New Haven, West Virginia, operates across the Ohio River from the Lock 24 RV Park and Campground in Racine, Ohio, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The coal-fired Mountaineer Power Plant, near New Haven, West Virginia, operates across the Ohio River from the Lock 24 RV Park and Campground in Racine, Ohio, March 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Losing more ground in the fight against climate change, humanity is heading for a hotter world than experts projected last year — and the United States is a big reason for that, a new United Nations report says.

If all the countries do what they promise to reduce heat-trapping emissions, Earth will likely still warm another 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit (1.2 degrees Celsius) above current temperatures, according to the update of climate calculations by the United Nations Environment Programme. That’s about two-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit (0.1 degrees Celsius) more than last year’s projections by the same science team.

“This is a worse outcome than expected last year, as a result of the formal withdrawal of the United States of America from the Paris Agreement and revised estimates of historical emissions,” the report says.

The report also blames the United States for increased emissions last year, saying all the other top 20 major economies reduced their carbon pollution or at least slowed the growth in how much carbon dioxide was spewed from the burning of coal, oil and gas.

“In terms of magnitude, the increase in the United States of America (133 megatons of CO2 equivalent) far exceeded that of all other countries and was driven by increased electricity demand and a rebound of coal power generation,” the report says.

The 124 countries that increased emissions — not counting the 63 that decreased like most European nations — added 189 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2025, and 70% of that increase came from the US, according to the report.

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