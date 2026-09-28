Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026
US-Iran talks set to be held on Tehran’s 7-day proposal, briefed official says
Mediators are expected to hold separate talks with the United States and Iran today or tomorrow, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Qatari mediators in the US, an official briefed on the negotiations tells Reuters.
The talks are expected to focus on an amended version of a seven-day proposal Iran presented on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the official says.
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