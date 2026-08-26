Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

US military court to put 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed on trial in 2028

By AFP 27 August 2026, 2:35 am Edit
This March 1, 2003, file photo obtained by the Associated Press shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan. (AP Photo)
This March 1, 2003, file photo obtained by the Associated Press shows Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged Sept. 11 mastermind, shortly after his capture during a raid in Pakistan. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — A military court will try the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks starting in June 2028, multiple US media outlets report, citing a judge’s ruling.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was considered one of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s top lieutenants before he was captured in March 2003 in Pakistan.

He was imprisoned in secret CIA facilities for three years before arriving at the US military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2006.

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