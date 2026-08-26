Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026
US military court to put 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed on trial in 2028
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WASHINGTON — A military court will try the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks starting in June 2028, multiple US media outlets report, citing a judge’s ruling.
Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was considered one of Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s top lieutenants before he was captured in March 2003 in Pakistan.
He was imprisoned in secret CIA facilities for three years before arriving at the US military base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2006.
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