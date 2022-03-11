US official warns Israel: ‘Don’t be last haven for dirty money fueling Putin’s war’

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland tells Channel 12 that Israel should join the Western world’s sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“You don’t want to become the last haven for dirty money that’s fueling Putin’s wars,” Nuland says.

Asked whether the US has asked Israel to join the Biden administration’s sanctions against Russia, Nuland says: “We are asking among other things for every democracy around the world to join us in the financial and export control sanctions that we have put on Putin. We have to squeeze the regime, we squeeze the oligarchs around him, we squeeze its economy. So in that context, we’re asking as many countries as we can to join us. We’re asking that of Israel as well.

“Among other things, you don’t want to become the last haven for dirty money that’s fueling Putin’s wars. So whatever Israel is able to do, Ukrainians would welcome and the international coalition in support of Ukraine would welcome.”

As for whether Israel should provide military aid to Ukraine, Nuland says, “That’s a sovereign decision for Israel to make. Many, many democracies around the world are stepping out of their comfort zone to supply security and military support to Ukraine. But what’s most important from our point of view right now is [for Israel] to join the financial sanctions.”

Advertisement