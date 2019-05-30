US: Mideast conference in Bahrain to go ahead despite Israel snap polls

US President Donald Trump says that if Iran wants to talk, he’s available.

Trump says that Iran’s economy is suffering from US sanctions and that the country is becoming a “weakened nation.”

As tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate, Trump claims Iran wants to make a deal.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says, however, that negotiating with the US would bring nothing but harm.

Khamenei said yesterday that his country will not negotiate on issues related to its military capabilities. He insists that Iran isn’t looking to acquire nuclear weapons — not because of sanctions or the United States, but because they are forbidden under Islamic Sharia law.

At the White House this afternoon, Trump tells reporters: “If they want to talk, I’m available.”