Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 14, 2026

US set to axe climate pollution limits for power plants – reports

By AFP Today, 9:48 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
The Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant operates at sunset January 3, 2026, in Topeka, Kansas (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
The Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant operates at sunset January 3, 2026, in Topeka, Kansas (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

US President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to remove limits on climate pollution from coal and gas power plants, according to US media reports.

The change would roll back rules introduced by former president Joe Biden’s administration in 2024 which required coal and gas power plants to eliminate nearly all their carbon emissions.

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin is expected to announce the change during a G20 energy ministers’ meeting in Houston, Bloomberg News and the New York Times report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under the new rules, power plants would still be subject to some limits on mercury, arsenic and other contaminants, according to the Times.

Coal is the fuel that emits the highest levels of greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change.

Trump frequently calls human-induced climate change “a hoax” and has worked since returning to office last year to remove a number of environmental regulations, many of which limited fossil fuel use.

This year the EPA overturned its 2009 Endangerment Finding, the scientific determination that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.