Use of plastic bags in supermarkets down 74% — ministry
The Environmental Protection Ministry announces that the use of plastic bags in large retail chains dropped by 74 percent last year, compared with the year before, saving 22,000 tons of plastic.
A law obliging large food retailers to charge 10 agorot (three cents) was implemented from January 1, 2017.
However, small supermarkets, pharmacies and a host of other stores still give plastic bags away for free. Asked if the ministry planned to extend the application of the law, a spokeswoman said she had no comment.
Jordan frees teachers’ union chiefs as schools to reopen
A Jordanian judge has ordered the release of the teachers union’s 13 elected council members who were arrested a month ago for alleged graft, a judicial source says.
Authorities closed the union and arrested its leaders on July 25 after it had led a campaign for higher pay in the indebted kingdom whose economy is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
The government also imposed a gag order against publication of details of the prosecutor’s investigation into the case.
Teachers’ Association lawyer Bassam Freihat confirms the release of the 13, including acting head of the union Nasser Nawasreh.
The lawyer tells AFP they had completed a one-month detention period without the bail allowed by the judicial system.
“The court also decided to release a number of teachers who had been arrested during demonstrations” before and after the arrest of their leaders, Freihat says.
Neither the judicial source nor the lawyer are able to give further details or say whether the 13 will face further legal action.
Israel expects 2nd Arab country to normalize ties in coming weeks – envoy
Israel’s ambassador to the United States tells the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based Al Arabiya news network that he expects another Arab country to sign a normalization deal with Israel in the coming weeks.
“There are several countries where there are possibilities [for peace],” Ron Dermer says in the interview, which took place Friday and was aired today. “I don’t want to say this specific country or not, but there are several countries and we hope that we see another breakthrough very, very, soon — in the weeks, and months ahead.”
Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on August 13 they would establish full diplomatic relations, in a US-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its plan to annex parts of the West Bank.
The historic agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.
US and Israeli officials have suggested that more Arab nations may soon follow the UAE’s lead, with Bahrain and Oman believed to be closest to sealing such deals.
Actor Moshe Ivgy appeals sexual assault sentence, conviction
The Israeli actor Moshe Ivgy, who was sentenced last month to six months of community service and a fine for indecent assault, appeals the sentence as well as his conviction.
The state had asked for 15 months in prison for Ivgy, and women’s organizations had bemoaned the sentence as a disgrace.
He was originally accused of harassing six women who worked with him on the sets of various films, TV shows and plays.
The women told the Walla news site of private rehearsals in which Ivgy would force himself on them, often insisting on unnecessary rehearsing of intimate scenes, and kissing them against their will.
The charges against Ivgy were filed in 2018, with prosecutors saying they found sufficient evidence that he had exploited his status to commit indecent acts and sexually harass four women in 2012 and 2013, some of them at his workplace.
He had faced four counts of indecent acts and three of sexual harassment, but the Haifa Magistrate’s Court only convicted Ivgy of one count of indecent assault, citing insufficient evidence in acquitting him of the other charges.
Suspect in Eilat gang rape remanded
A judge extends the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in an alleged gang rape in the southern resort town of Eilat that shocked the nation, according to Walla.
Earlier, police arrested seven more suspects, in addition to the two minors initially arrested.
According to suspicions, up to 30 men were involved.
UN nuclear chief’s visit to Tehran not linked to US push for sanctions
Iran says that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UN’s atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called “snapback” sanctions on Iran.
Iran’s official IRNA news agency quotes Iran’s envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA, Kazem Gharibadadi, as saying that the visit this week is “neither related to the snapback mechanism nor the US demand.”
Gharibabadi says the visit by the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi comes within “the framework of Iran’s invitation.”
“We do not allow others to manage Iran,” he says, adding that Iran’s trust in the IAEA has been “damaged in recent months.”
He expresses hope Grossi’s visit will lead to building trust. “It is important to assure Tehran that the agency will move based on impartiality, independence and professionalism,” says Gharibabadi.
The IAEA said on Saturday that Grossi will head to Tehran to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material.
Israel mediated sales of NSO spyware to UAE, other Gulf nations – report
The Israeli government mediated the sale of spyware made by the Israeli firm NSO Group to the United Arab Emirates and other Gulf nations, the Haaretz daily reports.
According to the report, there have been sales worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years to Gulf countries. Those nations, according to the report, are handled by a special department within NSO that is the most profitable in the company.
“A product that you sell in Europe for 10 million dollars you can sell in the Gulf for 10 times that,” Haaretz quotes one source as saying.
The report says that NSO Group has contracts with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and the emirates Abu Dhabi and Ras al Khaimah. It says that the company uses codes to designate those countries — names of car companies that share a first letter with the name of the country, so that, for example, Saudi Arabia is designated Subaru, Jordan is called Jaguar, and Bahrain is BMW.
The company’s Pegasus software allows agents to effectively take control of a phone through the WhatsApp application, surreptitiously controlling its cameras and microphones from remote servers and vacuuming up personal data and geolocations.
WhatsApp is suing NSO Group, accusing it of using the Facebook-owned messaging service to conduct cyber-espionage on journalists, human rights activists and others. The accounts said to have been targeted included those of senior government officials, journalists, and human rights activists worldwide.
The spyware has been implicated in the gruesome killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in a 2018 incident that has also been linked to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
