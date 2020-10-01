Virus czar: 40% of recent virus cases are among ultra-Orthodox

Coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu says the surge in virus cases today is still catch-up from the weekend and Yom Kippur, when most testing centers and labs were closed.

“The 9,000 new cases didn’t surprise me, since it was taken after Yom Kippur. This is a total from Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. We can assume we’ll see these numbers continue today,” he tells reporters.

Gamzu says the number of cases among the ultra-Orthodox community is on the rise.

“Forty percent of the confirmed [cases] are ultra-Orthodox,” he says, referring to recent diagnoses.

The ultra-Orthodox make up some 12% of the population.

He says the number of virus cases among the elderly in the ultra-Orthodox community is also climbing.