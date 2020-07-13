The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Knesset panel orders re-opening of pools, gyms despite PM’s opposition
The Knesset’s cororonavirus committee has voted to reopen public pools and gyms that the cabinet shuttered last week in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.
The decision comes minutes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that the premier and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein had decided to keep gyms closed while establishing criteria that would allow for the reopening of public pools.
WATCH: Cops give NIS 500 fine for folded tables outside schnitzel shop as owner begs for mercy
Police officers are filmed giving the second of two NIS 500 fines in the span of less than a week to the owner of Tel Aviv’s Schnitzel Point over folded tables that were outside of the restaurant without a permit.
The shop’s owner, Avi Haimov, says he hadn’t received his bill for payment for June. The Tel Aviv municipality recently announced it was freezing aApril and May’s charges for such permits in light of the economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
After he received the first of the week’s fines due to the placement of the tables, he reached out to the municipality and was told that the issue was being taken care of. However, earlier today, inspectors came to the restaurant and fined him again.
“Shame on you!” Haimov can be heard yelling in the video as he falls to the floor. “Please just leave me alone!”
“While businesses in Tel Aviv are collapsing, fighting for bread to feed their families, our mayor Ron Huldai boasts that he supports us, while his inspectors abuse us again and again,” he tells the Walla news site.
Small biz owner (shnitzel shop) in central Tel Aviv gets fined $300… for tables outside that are folded up. In middle of economic crisis. He’s pleading w the authorities. https://t.co/wRbc4qJRvH
Top Trump aide warns of ‘strong actions’ on TikTok, angering China
A top White House official says he expected US President Trump to act firmly against the TikTok and WeChat social media apps, prompting an angry response from China on Monday.
China dismissed White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s comments as “ridiculous and narrow-minded,” and slammed the United States as “the world’s real hacker empire” amid rising tensions between the two superpowers.
“For a long time now, it (the US) has carried out indiscriminate and illegal cyber attacks, surveillance and theft of secrets on a global scale,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying at a routine briefing.
“The US continues to have strong values, but why is it so scared of a fun video-sharing social media network loved by young people?”
Trump last week had said he is considering banning the wildly popular TikTok app as a way to punish China over the coronavirus pandemic.
PM seeks to pressure Knesset committee chair to keep gyms, pools closed
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with Knesset coronavirus committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton, in an effort to press her to prevent the reopening of workout facilities and pools that the cabinet voted to shutter last week.
Yesterday, Health Ministry officials told Shasha-Biton’s committee that there had only been 35 confirmed cases that had been contracted at gyms, leading MKs to call for the cabinet to reverse its decision.
Earlier today, the Walla news site reported that a Likud official threatened to strip Shasha-Biton of her post if she allowed the committee to vote to cancel the government’s decision.
The coronavirus committee will convene after the Netanyahu-Shasha-Biton meeting in order to vote on the matter.
Meeting with PM over coronavirus enforcement, Haredi MKs demand ‘end to abuse’
Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers are demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu act to stop what they allege is the selective enforcement of public health regulations that unfairly targets their community.
MKs from the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties are meeting Netanyahu as well as Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana following days of complaints and even reported threats by the Haredi lawmakers that they would bolt the coalition.
“Discrimination is being enforced against the ultra-Orthodox community,” Shas head and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri says at the meeting, according to a statement.
“I call on the prime minister and the internal security minister to work for equal enforcement.”
“A closure carried out without any aid package does not achieve its goal and harms the entire public,” he says, referring to the recent lockdowns of several ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.
Netanyahu says he called today’s meeting in order to allow the Haredi lawmakers to voice their frustration. “We want to help. Nobody wants to be harassed. The opposite is true, and I’m open to listening,” he says.
At least two people were arrested in Jerusalem Sunday and hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jews set trashcans on fire and knocked down barriers, as they protested for a second night against localized lockdowns of neighborhoods aimed at curbing a spread of the coronavirus.
