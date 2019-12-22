WATCH: Rivlin lights Hanukkah candles with Israel Police

President Reuven Rivlin lights the first candle of Hanukkah with officers of the David Sector of the Israel Police in the Old City of Jerusalem.

“You are our guards, and we look to you, who are responsible for ensuring the safety of the holiest place in the world. The security you provide here allows us to celebrate Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights, with joy,” Rivlin says at the ceremony along side Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen.

נר ראשון של חנוכה עם שוטרות ושוטרי מרחב דוד, בעיר העתיקה בירושלים.

חג אורים שמח יקיריי ויקירותיי!#Chanukka pic.twitter.com/Opg69Phi59 — ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) December 22, 2019

Erdan says: “Each generation of our people has those who guard its walls, and you – the men and women of the David Sector – our our generation’s guards. I am a great believer in the words of Uri Zvi Ginsberg, ‘He who controls the Temple Mount controls Jerusalem, and he who controls Jerusalem controls the land.’ You are leading the triumph of the spirit of our people here.”