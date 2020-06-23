‘When, not if’: Fauci says vaccine could be available by end of year, early 2021

Government data on the coronavirus indicates there have been 459 new cases in the past 24 hours, and over 200 since this morning.

It also records another fatality, bringing the death toll to 308. No details are immediately released on the latest death.

The data, released by the Prime Minister’s Office and the Health Ministry, says 40 people are in serious condition, 27 of them on ventilators. There are 5,299 active COVID-19 cases in the country, it says.

It says 13,451 tests have been conducted today.