White House moves to protect Trump, staff against coronavirus

WASHINGTON — The White House puts in place new measures today to protect US President Donald Trump and his staff during the coronavirus outbreak, including taking the temperature of anyone who enters the complex, such as visitors and members of the press corps.

The steps expanded on screenings the White House began on Saturday for anyone who gets close to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration’s response to the virus.

Officials greet staff, reporters and camera workers by swiping their foreheads with a temporal thermometer. Only those with a reading of 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37.6 degrees Celsius) or less are allowed entry into the complex.

“In order to keep the entire White House complex safe and healthy, beginning Monday morning, temperature checks will be conducted on everyone who enters campus,” spokesman Judd Deere says.

Inside the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, an orange sign taped to the back of many seats lets reporters know that it is to remain unoccupied during briefings to ensure social distancing. The White House Correspondents’ Association calls on all members to stay home or work remotely if they can do so and to keep a bare level of staffing at the White House.

“We understand these restrictions are deeply disruptive to our members and their ability to do their jobs. But we are forced to take these steps to do our part to ensure that there is a healthy pool available to cover the president and inform the public during this critical time,” the association’s board says in an overnight email to members.

— AP