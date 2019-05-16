Will Russia’s Sergey Lazarev get a huge reception?

That’s it. mention Madonna’s upcoming performance at the Saturday final and the crowd heads for the exits.

Outside the concert venue, Tel Aviv is just starting to party as the city marks its annual White Night all-night festival. The annual city-wide hootenanny is usual held in early June, but organizers moved it earlier to coincide with Eurovision.

That’s it for our liveblog until Saturday evening ahead of the Eurovision Grand Finale.

Until then, goodnight and good luck.