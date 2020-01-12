World leaders travel to Oman to meet its newly appointed sultan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — World leaders travel to Oman today to meet the country’s new sultan, named just a day earlier after the death of the nation’s longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles are among those who arrive in Muscat to meet Oman’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Other leaders included Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the president of Yemen’s internationally recognized government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, are also visiting.

Sultan Haitham was Oman’s culture minister before being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East’s longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness. He also oversaw a growing strategic partnership with Israel against shared foe Iran that led to a historic first visit to the country by an Israeli prime minister in 2018.

— AP and Times of Israel staff