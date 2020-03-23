Yamina MK: There’s no such thing as not obeying a High Court ruling

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addresses the Knesset as it votes to establish the Arrangements Committee.

“Even at this time we’ll come together and act democratically,” he says.

“This isn’t small politics,” Gantz adds, describing Knesset committees as “essential.”

He accuses Netanyahu of having tried to “paralyze” the Knesset, “something that hasn’t happened in any proper democracy.”

Gantz urges Netanyahu to condemn calls from Likud ministers for Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein not to obey a High Court ruling requiring him to hold a vote on electing a new speaker by Wednesday.

“Have you gone off the rails,” he says.

As Gantz speaks, Culture Minister Miri Regev continuously yells at him, accusing Blue and White of violating its campaign promise not to form a government with the support of the majority-Arab Joint List.

Gantz calls on Netanyahu to join a government led by him.

“We’ll win. We’ll overcome the coronavirus and safeguard democracy,” he says.