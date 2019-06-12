The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Zman Yisrael: URWP offers Shaked no. 2 spot on slate, on condition she ditch Bennet
The Union of Right Wing Parties has offered former justice minister Ayelet Shaked the no. 2 spot on its slate if she joins without her political partner Naftali Bennett, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language current affairs website Zman Yisrael reports (Hebrew link).
The site has learned that the URWP’s leaders Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich are seeking to separate the two — with Shaked seen as an electoral asset while Bennett is viewed with distaste for quitting the leadership of URWP’s Jewish Home to form New Right alongside Shaked.
However, Shaked is seen as likelier to accept Bennett’s offer to once again run with him in New Right — but this time as the slate’s no. 1 candidate.
Iran announces 10 new ‘ultra-advanced’ defense systems
Iran unveils 10 new “ultra-advanced” defensive systems to protect key sites from attack by air and sea, the country’s Fars news agency reports.
Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami praises the nation’s “outstanding” technological progress and and hopes for “new achievements… in the field of strategic electronic products.”
No further details were provided on the purported new defenses.
After alleged Syria strike, PM says Israel acting against ‘enemies in vicinity’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is continuing to act “to prevent our enemies from establishing attack bases in our vicinity.”
Early today Syrian state media reported that Israel fired several missiles toward a border town and claimed air defenses intercepted several of the projectiles. According to Syrian and Lebanese reports, the target of the strikes was infrastructure set up by the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group and its allies.
Israel has not commented on the alleged strike.
Netanyahu was speaking at a state memorial service for former president Ephraim Katzir, who died 10 years ago.
Report: IDF to slash number of guards at several West Bank security posts
The IDF’s Central Command has informed several West Bank settlements of plans to cut down on guards at eight security posts throughout the region, the Ynet news site reports.
The cuts are said to be a result of budgetary constraints.
France’s Marine Le Pen to go on trial for tweets showing IS atrocities
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial over three Twitter posts from 2015 showing Islamic State atrocities, a judicial source tells AFP.
A judge in Nanterre, just west of Paris, issued the ruling after Le Pen was charged last year with circulating “violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity” and that can be viewed by a minor.
After 8 years, detained Iranian opposition leaders allowed limited TV
Iranian opposition leaders Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi have been allowed limited satellite television after more than eight years of house arrest for leading mass protests, reports say.
Mousavi, 77, and Karroubi, 81, were reformist candidates in the controversial election of 2009, which was won by hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
They claimed the vote was rigged, triggering months of mass protests, particularly in Tehran. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in the biggest challenge to the system since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Japan’s PM arrives in Tehran in bid to ease tensions with US
Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has arrived in Tehran on a mission to ease tensions between Iran and the US, becoming the first Japanese prime minister to visit since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Abe’s flight touched down at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport a short time ago.
His visit is seen as an effort to mediate amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf region.
The heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington take root in US President Donald Trump’s decision a year ago to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Three fires reported in Gaza periphery due to arson balloons
Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip have sparked three fires in the Eshkol Regional Council.
Firefighters are working to douse the flames.
Nearly 100 people detained during Moscow march, monitor says
Nearly 100 people were detained in Moscow during a peaceful but unsanctioned march through central Moscow against the alleged impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies, the OVD Info monitor says.
“Ninety-four people have already been detained in Moscow,” the monitor says.
Ex-FBI leaders to testify on Russian threat, Mueller report
House Democrats angling to spotlight damning allegations from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report are focusing Wednesday on contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The House Intelligence Committee has invited two former leaders of the FBI’s national security branch to testify about the counterintelligence implications of Mueller’s investigation. Mueller did not find a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia but did detail a series of interactions and outreach that have alarmed Democrats and accelerated calls from some in the party for impeachment proceedings and renewed investigations.
Both ex-FBI officials, Robert Anderson and Stephanie Douglas, retired from the bureau before it launched its investigation into the Trump campaign in summer 2016. By inviting them instead of agents involved in the investigation, Democrats are giving center stage to longtime career officials likely to be seen as more neutral and devoid of the political baggage that accompanies some of US President Donald Trump’s more outspoken critics, including former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe and former agent Peter Strzok. Both were fired last year.
Unexploded Gaza rocket said to detonate in Israeli community
Police forces rush to a cemetery in Be’er Tuvia, east of Ashdod, after a blast was reported there.
The blast appears to have been caused by a previously unexploded Gaza rocket that detonated.
It appears that no one was hurt.
