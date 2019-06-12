Zman Yisrael: URWP offers Shaked no. 2 spot on slate, on condition she ditch Bennet

The Union of Right Wing Parties has offered former justice minister Ayelet Shaked the no. 2 spot on its slate if she joins without her political partner Naftali Bennett, The Times of Israel’s Hebrew-language current affairs website Zman Yisrael reports (Hebrew link).

The site has learned that the URWP’s leaders Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich are seeking to separate the two — with Shaked seen as an electoral asset while Bennett is viewed with distaste for quitting the leadership of URWP’s Jewish Home to form New Right alongside Shaked.

However, Shaked is seen as likelier to accept Bennett’s offer to once again run with him in New Right — but this time as the slate’s no. 1 candidate.