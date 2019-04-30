London kosher outlet to be named for food supervisor slain in Chicago

JTA — The brother of a kosher supervisor slain last year in Chicago will name a kosher food outlet in London after him.

Rabbi Yossi Moscowitz told the Jewish Chronicle that he will name the store, which will operate out of the Chabad House in Wimbledon, in south London, after his brother, Eliahu Moscowitz.

The reopened store replaces another that had existed in Chabad’s former headquarters in Wimbledon. Moscowitz said the new store also will include a cafe and will add online deliveries.

“We’re also going to have a small cafe where people can come and hang out and have a coffee and fresh pastry,” he said. “A Jewish hub where people can come and get together.”

Eliahu Moscowitz, a kosher supervisor at a supermarket, was shot dead in Chicago on Simchat Torah last year in what authorities believe was a killing spree. His killing followed the murder 36 hours earlier in the same East Rogers Park neighborhood of Douglass Watts, 73, who also was shot once in the head as he walked his dogs.

Police and community groups have offered the largest award in the city’s history, $150,000, for information leading to the arrest of the gunman.