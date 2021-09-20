Four UK pro-Palestinian activists charged after calling for rape of Jewish women

LONDON, United Kingdom — Four men in Britain have been charged for allegedly shouting antisemitic abuse and threats during a pro-Palestinian protest in north London earlier this year, police said on Monday.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that the four, all from Blackburn, in northwest England, were charged with “using threatening, abusive or insulting words, or behavior, with intent, likely to stir up racial hatred.”

The men were arrested after a video circulated on social media in May which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car traveling in a convoy decorated with Palestinian flags.

In the video, cars with Palestinian flags are seen driving through areas of the British capital with many Jewish residents, while protesters honk their horns and scream “F*** their mothers, rape their daughters.”

The Community Security Trust, a Jewish watchdog and security group, linked the incident to anti-Israel protests held in London by pro-Palestinian protesters amid the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas terror group in Gaza.

The protest was one of several held across Britain in response to the worst violence in years between Israel and Palestinian terrorists, and prompted an increased police presence in Jewish areas of the British capital.

The four men charged — aged 24, 25, 26, and 27 — were due to appear in court in London on Wednesday, the Met said.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced the incident at the time.

“There is no place for antisemitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain’s Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today,” he tweeted, referring to the Jewish holiday in May.