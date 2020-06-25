Madonna excoriates Trump as a ‘Nazi,’ ‘sociopath’ for his Tulsa rally comments

Pop icon Madonna on Tuesday excoriated US President Donald Trump, calling him a “Nazi” and a “sociopath” in a rant criticizing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism protests.

The singer was responding to comments Trump made at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The president at the event said he had instructed his subordinates to “slow the testing down” for COVID-19 due to the high number of infections in the US, which has confirmed over 2.3 million cases and 121,000 deaths, both the highest figures worldwide.

Trump also vowed to imprison protesters who burn US flags amid nationwide demonstrations against racism and police violence.

“Let me get this straight…” Madonna wrote. “Lets slow down testing of Covid in America because the numbers of people testing positive are getting too high for Trump to deal with.”

“And lets make it a law for anyone who burns the flag to go to jail for one year but lets have no law or reform or consequences put in place for Police officers who shoot and kill black victims,” she wrote.

“Ill take Sleepy Joe Biden any day over this White Supremacist,” she wrote, using Trump’s moniker for the presumptive Democratic party nominee.

She finished the post by labeling Trump a “Nazi Aka Sociopath.”

Alongside the text, she posted a video of Trump speaking at the rally that was edited and published by The Washington Post.

The post had over 5,500 comments and nearly 500,000 video views as of Wednesday evening.