Man arrested for alleged attempt to stab woman who commented on his lack of mask

A man was arrested on Thursday morning in the coastal city of Ashdod after he allegedly pulled a knife and threatened to stab a woman who commented on his lack of mask as he boarded a bus, Hebrew-language media reported.

According to reports, the suspect began to chase the woman while holding a knife after she made the remarks.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police were called to the scene and detained the man after conducting searches of the area.

Under coronavirus regulations, masks must be worn in public places, with violators liable to fines of NIS 500 ($145).

The alleged attack came as ministers were set to debate a renewal of sweeping restrictions as Israel’s virus caseload surged.

The Gimmel, Zayin and Het neighborhoods of Ashdod are among the areas under nightly curfew due to high localized infection rates.