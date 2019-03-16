Man gunned down in suspected gang-related hit in Jaffa

A man in his 20s was shot dead in the coastal city of Jaffa Friday night in what police believe was a criminal mob hit.

Ghanmen Hinawi, a 26-year-old resident of Lod, was rushed to Holon’s Wolfson Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, but was declared dead shortly after he arrived.

Eyewitnesses said the gunman fired around 10 bullets at Hinawi from close range before fleeing the scene.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting on the city’s Dror Street, but investigators have indicated the shooting was gang-related. Police said security forces were searching the area for the assailant.

According to reports, Hinawi was known to police for his criminal activity, and was embroiled in a dispute with well known crime family in Jaffa.

Drive-by shootings and car bombs set off as part of underworld gang wars have long wracked Israeli cities, with law enforcement authorities struggling to stem the phenomenon.

Hinawi’s death Friday was the third gang-related killing in Jaffa since December.