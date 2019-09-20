Man in critical condition after electrocuted in Tel Aviv ornamental pond

Police said Friday that a 20-year-old man was in critical condition after he entered an ornamental pond in Tel Aviv and was electrocuted.

Three of the men’s friends were also injured in the incident after they tried to assist him — one was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and two others were lightly wounded.

Police said in a statement that the group had spent the evening at a bar before entering the pond on Raoul Wallenberg Street in north Tel Aviv.

Police said they had opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.