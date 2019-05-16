Man killed in suspected gang-related bombing in Hadera

A 50-year-old man was killed in a car bombing in the northern city of Hadera on Wednesday, police said, in what appeared to be gang-related violence.

The man, a resident of the city, was taken to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the blast, but investigators believe it is mob-related and not a terror attack.

The Walla news site reported that one avenue of investigation was that the blast could have been caused by a so-called “work accident” when an explosive device was being transported to another location.

According to the outlet, the victim was an associate of Oleg Mikhailov, a known criminal who was targeted in an assassination attempt last year and was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting hit on Alcin Abshayeb, also known to the police, in 2015.

Hadera is one of a number of Israeli cities that has been plagued by underworld criminal activity, with law enforcement authorities struggling to stem the violence.