Man lights himself on fire outside White House, Secret Service says
Wheelchair-bound man sustains non-fatal injuries when he ignites jacket on Pennsylvania Avenue, prompting lockdown of president’s residence

By AP Today, 12:24 am 0 Edit
US Secret Service officers on Pennsylvania Avenue seen from inside the White House after a man reportedly set himself on fire, prompting a lockdown of the White House. April 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
The US Secret Service said that a man operating a wheelchair scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.

The Secret Service said the incident happened on Friday at about 3:15 p.m. Officers immediately responded, extinguishing the fire and giving the man first aid.

The White House was on lockdown as a result of the incident.

The Secret Service said the man has been transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The agency did not identify the man.

Secret Service officers were seen attending to an individual on a stretcher before it was wheeled away. Video also showed multiple vehicles with flashing lights arriving on Pennsylvania Avenue.

President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.

