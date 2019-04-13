Man lights himself on fire outside White House, Secret Service says
Wheelchair-bound man sustains non-fatal injuries when he ignites jacket on Pennsylvania Avenue, prompting lockdown of president’s residence
The US Secret Service said that a man operating a wheelchair scooter lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House.
The Secret Service said the incident happened on Friday at about 3:15 p.m. Officers immediately responded, extinguishing the fire and giving the man first aid.
The White House was on lockdown as a result of the incident.
The Secret Service said the man has been transported to a local hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. The agency did not identify the man.
The Secret Service has apprehended a man who tried to set himself on fire outside the White House. pic.twitter.com/d9K4MXN39n
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 12, 2019
Secret Service officers were seen attending to an individual on a stretcher before it was wheeled away. Video also showed multiple vehicles with flashing lights arriving on Pennsylvania Avenue.
President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time.
comments