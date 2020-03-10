Mapping spread of virus, Health Ministry says 58 now infected

The Health Ministry on Tuesday sent out additional itineraries of Israelis and tourists who were found to be carrying the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country climbed to 58.

The Health Ministry also put out information on a group of German tourists who traveled across Israel and visited busy tourist sites and were only diagnosed upon their return to Germany.

The routes released on Tuesday by the ministry showed those infected had visited shopping malls, supermarkets, synagogues, hospitals and theaters across the country before falling ill, potentially exposing thousands to the disease.

The areas listed in the advisories include Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Rehovot, the Dead Sea area, Maale Adumim, Beersheba, Bnei Brak, Raanana, Kfar Saba, and more.



According to the Health Ministry, anyone who was on any of the following flights must go into isolation for 14 days:

El Al flight LY357 from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt on March 9

El Al flight LY353 from Tel Aviv to Munich on March 9

El Al flight LY397 from Tel Aviv to Barcelona on February 27

El Al flight LY384 from Barcelona to Tel Aviv on March 1

Pegasus flight PC786 from Tel Aviv to Istanbul on February 25

Pegasus flight PC1099 from Istanbul to Madrid on February 26

El Al flight LY398 from Madrid to Tel Aviv on March 2-3 (arrived 4:50 a.m.)

Iberia flight 3317 from Tel Aviv to Madrid on February 25

Iberia flight 3940 from Madrid to Tenerife on February 25

Iberia flight 3943 from Tenerife to Madrid on March 3

Iberia flight 3316 from Madrid to Tel Aviv on March 3

El Al flight LY347 from Tel Aviv to Zurich on February 23

El Al flight LY344 from Zurich to Tel Aviv on March 1

Swiss Air LX257 from Tel Aviv to Zurich on February 29

Swiss Air LX256 from Zurich to Tel Aviv on March 5

El Al flight LY353 from Tel Aviv to Munich on February 20

El Al flight LY352 from Munich to Tel Aviv on February 27

Aegean A3929 from Tel Aviv to Athens on March 1

Aegean A31807 from Athens to Munich on March 1

Ryanair FR3606 from Munich to Tel Aviv on March 6

Austrian Airlines flight OS860 from Tel Aviv to Vienna on February 29

Austrian Airlines flight OS911 from Vienna to Innsbruck on February 29

Austrian Airlines flight OS904 from Innsbruck to Vienna on March 7

Austrian Airlines flight OS861 from Vienna to Tel Aviv on March 7

(The passenger took the airline shuttle to the long-term parking area at Ben Gurion Airport on March 7, at 6:30 p.m.)

Furthermore, anyone who was present at the following locations and times must also go into quarantine, the ministry said:

Herodium park, on March 3, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Church of the Nativity, Bethlehem, on March 3, between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Western Wall tunnels and City of David park, Jerusalem, on March 4, from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Gan Muristan restaurant, Jerusalem, on March 4 between 12:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Abbey of the Dormition, Jerusalem, on March 4 between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Qasr el-Yahud, Jordan Valley, on March 5, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Masada, including the cable car, on March 6, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Herods supermarket, Dead Sea, on March 6, between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On bus route 176 from Bar Ilan Street, Jerusalem to Ma’ale Adumim (Derech Zemach HaSade-HaShikma street) on March 5, 7:30 p.m.

Jerusalem voting booth, Mekor Haim school on Pierre Koenig Street. March 2. 8:00-8:10 a.m.

Osher Ad supermarket, Hadar mall, Jerusalem, on March 2, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Ezra Grill and Meats restaurant, Talpiot, Jerusalem, on March 2, 6:30-7:45 p.m.

Rami Levy supermarket, Rav Chen mall, Jerusalem, on March 4, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Jerusalem synagogue “Ohavei Zion,” Makor Haim street, on March 7, 10:00-10:45 a.m.

Maale Adumim synagogue “Siach HaSade” on March 6, 6:15-7:00 a.m. or March 7 at 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Supermarket Yenot Bitan, Maale Adumim, on March 6, 7:15-8:00 a.m.

Maale Adumim synagogue “Ahavat Yisrael” on March 7, 4:30-5:00 p.m.

Alonit supermarket at gas station on Route 6 south, on February 27, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Ikea, Beersheba branch, on February 29, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Briuta clinic, Big center, Beersheba, March 5, 10:00-11:30 p.m.

Tel Aviv voting booth, Beit Hayeled school, 2:00-3:00 p.m. on March 2.

Gute restaurant, Tel Aviv, on March 3, from 2:00-3:00 p.m.

Landvar coffee shop, Ramat HaChayal, Tel Aviv, on March 4, 2:30-4:00 p.m.

Boca coffee shop, Tel Aviv, Judah Maccabee Street, on March 5, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

North Theater, Kiryat Haim, on March 4, 5:30-6:00 p.m. Those in row 1, seats 15-22; row 2, seats 16-23; row 3, seats 17-24.

Einav settlement, Chabad synagogue, on February 28, 5:00-6:30 p.m. and February 29, 12:00-12:30.

Einav voting booth, March 2, 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Einav kindergarten: Teacher confirmed infected, taught daily 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Einav senior citizen’s center, March 5, 10:00-10:15 p.m.

Mivchar college, Bnei Brak, classroom 101, on March 3, 5:30-9:30 p.m. and March 5, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

My Profit gym, Kiryat Ono, 1st floor, on March 5, 3:15-4:30 p.m.

Telzstone synagogue “Hasidim” on March 6, 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Telzstone synagogue in maternity recovery center on March 7, 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Renanim mall, Raanana, March 2, 12:00-3:00 p.m.

Max Stock, Kfar Saba, March 2, 4:00-5:00 p.m.

Neve Orah nursing home, Jerusalem, March 3, 11:00-12:20 a.m.

Rav Shefa mall, Jerusalem, top floor, March 3, 12:20-1:30 p.m.

Up Town bar mitzvah event hall, Petah Tikva, March 5, 8:30-9:00 p.m.

Supermarket “Hinam Plus,” Tnuvot Junction, March 8, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Beilinson Hospital, passage between emergency room and quarantine area, March 9. 7:00-8:00 p.m.

Alonit gas station supermarket, Route 6 North, near Beqa Junction, March 2, 10:30-11 a.m.

Carmiel, 82 Ankor Street, March 2, 11:30-12:30 (shiva call)

Kfar Yarka supermarket Merkaza, March 2, 3:00-4:10 p.m.

Kfar Yarka, Burger and Steaks restaurant, Big center, March 2, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Opel mechanic, 9 Shefa Tal St., Tel Aviv, on March 3, 2:50-3:30 p.m.

Beilinson hospital, Petah Tikva, breast and cardiac surgery ward on March 5, 10:50-11:00 a.m.

Petah Tikva voting booth, 42 Kaplan street, on March 2, 7:30-7:35 p.m.

Even Yehuda, coffee stand at the American school on March 3, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mapalim event hall in Rishon Lezion, March 3, 9:00-11:00 p.m.

David Intercontinental hotel, Tel Aviv, March 4, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Supermarket “Shimurei Eichut” in Holon, March 4, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Yesh supermarket, Rehovot, on March 1, 6:00-6:20 p.m.; March 6, 10:00-10:15 a.m.; March 8, 8:45-8:55 a.m.

Bar-col supermarket, Rehovot, March 1, 6:20-7:10 p.m.

KSP store in Bilu Center, Rehovot, on March 2, 11:55-12:15

Rehovot voting booth, Ben Zvi school, on March 2, 7:25-7:40 p.m.

Rehovot kindergarten “Chanichei HaYeshivot” on March 4, 8:00-8:35 a.m.

Leumit medical center, Kiryat Moshe, Rehovot, on March 4, 9:00-9:20 a.m.

Leumit medical center, 2 Bilu street, Rehovot mall, on March 4, 9:40-10:50 a.m.

Daf-Ram store, Rehovot, on March 4, 3:55-4:10 p.m.

“Super Tov U’Meitiv” supermarket, Rehovot, on March 6, 2:00-2:05 p.m.

Rehovot synagogue “Beit Menachem Tzeiirim,” on March 7, 10:00-12:00.

The updated list came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that all international travelers must submit to a 14-day home quarantine. Monday’s quarantine decision was expected to essentially shut down tourism to Israel, as only non-citizens with a place to quarantine for 14 days will be allowed in the country. Those already in Israel will need to leave “in an orderly fashion in the coming days,” the Health Ministry said in a statement. Many Israelis were also expected to cancel travel plans rather than face two weeks of quarantine when they return home.