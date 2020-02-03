Mom tells of moment she fell with baby when rushing for shelter in rocket attack

A mother has told of how she used her body to protect her newborn baby as she fell while rushing to a bomb shelter during a rocket attack on Sderot last week.

The three-week-old girl was hospitalized with moderate head injuries after the incident on the stairs in the family home.

“I realized within seconds that I was going to fall forward with the girl, so I turned my body around and fell with the girl in my hands,” Vera Diglov told Channel 13 news on Sunday.

“At the time, I didn’t realize that she had been hurt even though she was crying, because I was hurt and was dizzy,” she said. “We ran to the shelter and I put her in the stroller for a minute because I felt like I couldn’t hold her. The I realized she was injured and I told my husband to call an ambulance.”

The baby was hospitalized and Diglov was treated for light injuries.

Last week she told the outlet it was the first time the siren had sounded since she gave birth to the child and that she had to decide in a split-second, which of the children she should take to safety first.

“We have three kids and I didn’t know who to take first. I grabbed the baby and we ran down the stairs. I slipped with the girl in my hands, we both hurt our heads,” Diglov said.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza have been steadily rising over the past few weeks after several months of relative calm. Fears have mounted in recent days of an escalation of violence in Gaza and the West Bank following the release of a US peace plan that is seen as heavily favoring Israel.

Last week, the military announced it was deploying additional troops to the Gaza border and West Bank amid concerns that Palestinians may respond violently to the peace plan. Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan out of hand.