Mother of young brothers killed in Jerusalem terror attack gives birth to a boy

The mother of two young boys who were killed in a Jerusalem terror attack last month gave birth overnight Tuesday to a baby boy.

Devorah Paley delivered the boy at Hadassah Medical Center Mount Scopus. Her husband, Avraham Paley, who was seriously injured in the attack that claimed the lives of their children and remained in a coma for two weeks afterward, was by his wife’s side during the labor, the Srugim website reported.

The two children, Yaakov Yisrael Paley, 6, and his brother, Asher Menahem Paley, 8, were killed by a terrorist who drove a car into the bus stop where they were waiting, in the Ramot neighborhood. Another man, Alter Shlomo Lederman, a 20-year-old yeshiva student who had recently been married, was also killed.

The terrorist, identified as Hussein Qaraqa, was shot dead at the scene of the February 10 attack.

Eyewitnesses said Qaraqa accelerated into a group of Israelis waiting at a bus stop. A senior Israeli official said it was believed he was mentally ill, and that he had been released from a psychiatric hospital in northern Israel only days before.

Yaakov Yisrael was confirmed dead at the scene, and his older brother, Asher Menahem, was critically injured and succumbed to his wounds the next day.

Avraham Paley remains hospitalized during rehabilitation from his injuries. On Sunday, Paley for the first time visited the graves of his sons as their tombstones were unveiled.

Using a wheelchair for the visit, he broke into tears as he declared, “Sweethearts, I didn’t have time to say goodbye to you. I want to say thank you. What joy you had in learning, what sweetness, what joy of life.”

Just over two weeks ago, the hospital said Paley had awoken from his coma and was able to communicate.

It was only then that he found out that his two sons had been killed.

Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem said at the time that Paley was still in serious condition.