Netanyahu warns voters of dangers of sex on election day

Worried about voter apathy as Israelis were set to go the polls for the second time this year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned his supporters not to treat Tuesday’s election as just another vacation day, posting an oddly sexualized campaign ad that prompted a slew of ribald responses.

The video, which was posted on the prime minister’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday, portrayed Israelis engaging in a variety of leisure activities such as drinking coffee at a sidewalk cafe, shopping in an open-air market, and riding scooters in Tel Aviv. It also included several lingering shots of bikini-clad women at the beach and a brief shot of a pair of feet poking out from under a blanket, implying intercourse.

“While you are planning a ‘vacation day,’ the left is ascending to power,” the video declared. “Shake off your complacency.”

The advertisement garnered media coverage worldwide, with The Washington Post describing the prime minister’s concern over “a bit of weekday whoopee” and Russia’s Sputnik commenting on the political implications of having “fun in the bedroom.”

מצביעי הימין חייבים להתעורר! ביום שלישי מוכרחים לצאת להצביע 'מחל', ולהביא משפחה וחברים! צפו>> pic.twitter.com/nYVOx8CpoL — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) September 15, 2019

Twitter users were quick to weigh in on the unusual post, with one commenting that “bad sex ends quickly, bad voting lasts years, though either way you’re fucked.”

“If this puzzles you, it’s because as an American, you don’t get Election Day off. Israelis do. That said, I hope most Israelis prefer sex to Netanyahu,” another user quipped.

“At least I get to do both twice this year,” a third tweeted , referring both to sex and voting.

Following the release of Netanyahu’s ad, an image of the prime minister holding up a tub of Vaseline began circulating on Israeli WhatsApp groups.

Netanyahu was not the only one to mix sex and politics. During the first round of voting in April, condom manufacturer Durex released an ad stating “if somebody is going to fuck you for four years, at least it should be somebody you choose.” Ahead of today’s balloting, Durex released a second ad stating “if you can do it twice a night, you can do it twice a year. Go vote. Yes, again.”