No hugs or kisses: Health Ministry issues guide to visiting grandma and grandpa

With the prohibition on visiting family having come to an end and many people planning to visit their parents and grandparents for the first time in almost two months due to the coronavirus lockdown, Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto posted on Friday visiting guidelines.

Under the title “The complete guide to visiting grandma and grandpa (or uncle and aunt, or the neighbor across the road, or any other elderly citizen you care about,” Grotto gave a series of recommendations for keeping the visits safe.

Among the guidelines are that family get-togethers should be limited to one nuclear family. For example, only one family should visit grandparents on one day, with siblings and their family waiting for another day.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Grotto continued that a distance of two meters should be kept and that gatherings should be limited to a number of people that will enable the distance limitations to be maintained.

“When you get to grandma and grandpa, the first thing you should do is wash your hands,” Grotto instructed. ”Don’t touch anything until you have washed your hands.”

While Grotto said ending social isolation is important, he warned that people should wear masks, maintain a distance, and should not kiss, embrace or touch.

He also warned that anyone with a temperature or respiratory symptoms should not visit.

If you are having a joint meal, continued Grotto, do not use common dishes and all utensils should be washed at a temperature of at least 60 degrees Celsius.

He also said that windows should be left open if possible to air apartments during a visit.

“Maintaining the guidelines is the difference between prevention and infection,” Grotto concluded before calling on people to post pictures of their familial visits in replies to his Facebook post.