NY’s hot, single, Jewish Doctor Mike pays Israel a house call

Doctor Mike, a hunky, single 30-year-old from New York who found a mass audience with clever YouTube clips and sexy Instagram posts, is in Israel this week to tour the country and meet with medical technology firms.

The Jewish doctor of osteopathic medicine, otherwise known as Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, offers pithy clips about health literacy and an entertaining approach to medical misinformation.

The Staten Island, New York, resident has more than 250 million views online and 3.1 million followers on Instagram, and is a regular contributor to prime-time US shows and publications. He was also chosen as one of People Magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive in 2015.

While in Israel during his trip organized by America’s Voices in Israel, Varshavski will meet with venture investment fund OurCrowd and several of its digital health and med-tech portfolio companies.

“This is a chance to see firsthand some of the amazing discoveries in the medical and digital healthcare space coming out of Israel,” said Varshavski. “In so many ways, Israel is so ahead of the curve and this an exciting opportunity to learn more, and meet some of the inspiring figures driving this innovation.”

Varshavski emigrated with his family from Saransk, Russia, to Brooklyn, New York, at the age of six. At the age of 24, he graduated from the New York Institute of Technology with a BS in Life Sciences and a doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine via an accelerated 7-year track. He completed his Family Medicine Residency in 2017 with honors.