Opera sopranos, a capella harmonies in medleys of Eurovision classics

Just in time for Eurovision 2019, two groups of singers — the Israeli Opera and a capella group Quinta and a Half — recorded their own takes of some of Israel’s best choices, and corny tunes, from past Eurovisions.

Quinta and a Half offers the big moments from Israel’s song contest entries, singing through a medley of 11 different Eurovision songs, starting with the country’s first entry in 1973.

The songs include Israel’s winning numbers in 1978 and 1979, and run into the 1980s — when certain Eurovision songs became part of Israel’s unofficial songlist, even if they didn’t win — including Dana International’s “Diva” as well as last year’s win with Netta Barzilai’s “Toy.”

Created with television channel Keshet’s website Mako, the a capella version includes some clever costume changes, such as Barzilai’s now-famous pink-streaked twin hair buns.

Watch it and see for yourself.

The other video making the rounds stars four Israeli Opera singers belting out their four Eurovision picks in sopranos and contraltos.

It ends, of course, with the 1978 win, “A-Ba-Ni-Bi,” for an operatic take on a song festival favorite.