Palestinian arson victims’ family praises verdict; Jewish attacker vows appeal

Five years after Amiram Ben Uliel killed three members of the Dawabsha family in the West Bank village of Duma, the Lod District Court rendered its verdict on Monday: three life sentences, plus 20 years.

In one of the most brutal acts of Jewish terror in recent years, Ben Uliel killed three members of the Dawabsha family — Saad, Riham, and their 18-month-old son Ali — in an arson attack. Only the couple’s eldest son, Ahmed, survived, despite terrible burns and scarring; he was 5-years-old at the time.

The family will also receive the maximum compensation for murder — NIS 258,000 ($75,000) — for each family member killed, as well as an additional NIS 250,000 ($58,000) for the attempted murder of Ahmed, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Ahmad’s uncle Nasser Dawabsha said that he took his nephew, now 10-years-old, to school on Monday in Duma. Ahmed lost an ear in the attack, so he could not wear a mask like the other kids at school.

“He began crying, asking us why he isn’t like the other children,” Dawabsha said.

“These are deep, deep wounds, especially for Ahmed. No matter what the court decides, it will not give him his childhood back. It should have been his mother and his father taking him to school today,” Dawabsha concluded, his voice cracking.

Dawabsha said he was satisfied with the court’s decision, but it came too late for his family.

“This is the most we could have hoped for from an Israeli court. But we wish this decision could have come before the crime — that the Israeli government would have acted from the beginning. That they wouldn’t have allowed the settlers to come and act with their protection,” said Dawabsha.

“We hope that this sentence acts as a deterrent, that this sends a message to price tag attackers and others who attack Palestinians,” Dawabsha family lawyer Omar Khamaisi told The Times of Israel.

Ben-Uliel’s lawyers have said they will appeal his conviction to the Supreme Court.

While Ben Uliel confessed to the attack on several occasions during his interrogation by the Shin Bet security agency, some of those confessions were thrown out by the court in 2018 after judges determined they had been given either during or immediately after he had undergone “enhanced interrogation.”

“Our problem, of course, is not with the sentence. The main problem is that the court has accepted confessions that were extracted either after torture or under fear of torture in order to convict him,” attorney Yitzhak Bom, from the Honenu legal aid organization, told The Times of Israel.

Bom further asserted that there were contradictions between the confessions and eyewitnesses at the scene. The defense attempted to introduce new evidence in recent weeks to support that claim, namely an interview with Ahmad Dawabsha by the Al Jazeera TV network in which the boy appeared to suggest that there were at least three attackers, rather than Ben Uriel alone.

The court rejected the argument, stating that 10-year-old Ahmed’s fragmentary statements to a news channel could not be accepted as evidence in a court of law five years after the night of the arson attack.

After exiting the courtroom, Ben-Uliel’s wife, Orian, continued to assert her husband’s innocence.

“The judges did not look for the truth. They sought to convict him by any means necessary. Despite all the evidence that he didn’t do it, they convicted him. But we’re not giving up,” she said in a statement.

Only a few parliamentarians commented on the sentencing, all from the Arab Joint List party. Joint List head Ayman Odeh hailed the decision.

“The sentence for the murderers of the Dawabsheh family is partial justice for the murdered and for young [Ahmed], who survived that horrible night. Full justice will occur with the end of the occupation and the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel,” Odeh said

Ben-Uliel had a teenage accomplice, whose name is barred from publication as he was a minor at the time of the incident. He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday, after reaching a plea agreement with the State Attorney’s Office last May, in which he admitted to having planned the torching of the Dawabsha home.

In October, the Lod District Court ruled that he was a member of a terror organization, tacking the additional charge onto the rap sheet of the now-19-year-old.

In July 2019, the court released him to house arrest, less than two months after it threw out several of his confessions because they were extracted under extreme duress by interrogators of the Shin Bet security service.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.