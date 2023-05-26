Join our Community
IDF: Palestinian killed after infiltrating West Bank settlement synagogue with knife

Man shot at entrance to house of worship as community gathered for morning prayers on the Shavuot festival; residents told to remain indoors as IDF searches area

By Emanuel Fabian 26 May 2023, 10:27 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Israeli security forces at the scene of an attempted stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Teneh Omarim (left). Surveillance camera footage( right) shows the Palestinian suspect infiltrating into the settlement, May 26, 2023. (Dudu Greenspan/Flash90)
A Palestinian man was shot and killed Friday by a member of a local security team after infiltrating into the Teneh Omarim settlement and trying to stab an Israeli at the entrance to the community synagogue, the military said.

There were no reports of Israeli casualties in the incident that came as residents of the southern West Bank settlement were gathered for morning prayers on the Shavuot festival.

Video from the scene showed the man sliding under the community gate and then walking into the community with what appears to be a knife in his hand.

Magen David Adom medics confirmed the death of the alleged attacker at the scene.

The Israeli military sent forces to the area as an infiltration alert sounded in the community, and was carrying out searches in the area south of the West Bank city of Hebron.

The military’s Home Front Command ordered residents of the community to remain in their homes and lock doors and windows until further notice. It lifted the warning after about two hours.

According to an initial investigation, the assailant crawled under the main gate of the community while the guard was on patrol. He then walked several hundred meters into the settlement, passing a crowded playground.

He was then spotted by a resident who alerted security. One of the members of the security team intercepted him as he approached the synagogue and opened fire, killing him.

A knife found at the entrance to a synagogue in the West Bank settlement of Teneh Omarim after a Palestinian man was shot and killed after infiltrating the community and allegedly trying to stab residents (courtesy)

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have been high for the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids in the West Bank amid a series of deadly Palestinian terror attacks.

Since the beginning of the year, Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank have killed 19 people and left several more seriously hurt.

At least 113 West Bank Palestinians have been killed during that span, including the alleged attacker on Friday. Most of them were killed while carrying out attacks or during clashes with security forces, but some were uninvolved civilians or were killed under circumstances that are being investigated.

