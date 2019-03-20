Palestinian said shot dead by Israeli troops near Bethlehem

A Palestinian man was reportedly shot dead Wednesday evening by Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

According to the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry, three other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire, one of them critically. He was brought to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, the PA’s official Wafa news agency said.

The dead Palestinian was named by the health ministry as 26-year-old Ahmad Manasra.

It was not clear what led to the reported shooting and there was no immediate comment from the Israel Defense Forces.

אירוע הירי בבית לחם: תמונה של ההרוג אחמד מנאסרה@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/4pk8BJMRGm — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 20, 2019

The reports came amid heightened tensions following a deadly terror attack on Sunday in which a Palestinian shot dead a rabbi and an Israeli soldier in the northern West Bank.

The assailant, 18-year-old Omar Abu Laila, was killed in a shootout with Israeli forces Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinians who the army said threw explosive devices at soldiers securing the entry of Jewish worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus.

Adam Rasgon contributed to this report.