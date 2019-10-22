Palestinian suspected of injuring Israeli baby in his care

A Palestinian man who was arrested after calling medics to attend to a baby with a serious head injury is suspected of having harmed the 11-month-old in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon.

The Palestinian, 21, from the West Bank, is suspected of attacking a helpless person, abandoning a minor and being in Israel without a permit, police told Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court during a Tuesday remand hearing for the suspect and the baby’s mother, 22.

The mother is suspected of neglect, the court heard.

The Palestinian, the mother, and the baby’s father were all arrested Monday after the girl was seriously injured. The father, who reportedly lives in a southern Bedouin community, was later released.

Police suspect the mother went out Monday evening and left the baby with the Palestinian man, whom Channel 13 news described as her boyfriend.

While the mother was out the baby sustained a serious head injury, which the Palestinian man reported to the Magen David Adom ambulance service before fleeing the apartment.

An eyewitness, Eli, described to Army Radio what happened as the Palestinian suspect alerted neighbors that the baby was injured.

He said the man knocked on their door and asked for help, shouting, “Help me, help me, my daughter isn’t breathing, she isn’t feeling well, she has lost consciousness.”

Although he initially told them he was her father, he did not later repeat the claim and the girl’s father was found to be another man.

Eli said a medic, tried to resuscitate the girl. As they waited for an ambulance to arrive, Eli questioned the Palestinian man about what had happened and became suspicious of his answers.

The man told him that the baby had a temperature, that he had given her some medication he found in the refrigerator and then “she suddenly lost consciousness.”

During the commotion after an ambulance arrived and medics attended to the baby, the Palestinian man disappeared. He was later found heading toward the West Bank and arrested.

It was unclear how the baby was injured. She remains in critical condition at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba after undergoing surgery.