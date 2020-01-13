Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California
Patriots star Edelman arrested for vandalism in California

New England wide receiver intercepted by cops after jumping on a vehicle, causing unspecified damage

By AP Today, 9:29 am 0 Edit
In this December 15, 2019 file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman stands on the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)
BEVERLY HILLS, California — New England Patriots football star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, US authorities said Sunday.

Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.

Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court on April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.

The wide receiver, a vocal supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes, made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s victory last season over the Rams.

New England Patriors wide receiver Julian Edelman wears cleats with Hebrew on them in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on December 16, 2018, in honor of the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. (Justin K. Aller/Getty Images via JTA)

Edelman led the Patriots during the regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.

