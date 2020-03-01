Plane lands safely at Ben Gurion Airport after cockpit emergency

An easyJet flight arriving from Berlin carried out an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport Sunday afternoon after pilots reported smoke in the cockpit.

The airport launched its emergency response teams and medics rushed to the scene in case of injuries.

The flight, with 167 people on board, landed safely and its passengers disembarked.

Other landings at the airport were temporarily delayed over the incident.